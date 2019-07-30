New technology combats cyber crime in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas – New technology from the Secret Service is helping the Bell County Sheriff’s Office catch criminals through their own devices.

One of their Special Crimes Investigators recently completed a course in Forensic Electronics, and now he can crack codes and collect data from all types of devices.

“If you think you’re safe and you’re deleting all of you information, well you better want to think again,” says Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange. “Donny Lohman can find almost anything on any device.”

Investigator Donny Lohman with Digital Forensics and the Special Crimes Unit recently completed a course in Computer Evidence Recovery at the Secret Service National Computer Forensic Institute.

Lohman was nominated and then selected for the program, and now he can perform just about any task to get data from any device.

“It’s a great honor that someone from this area was not only able to make it to the class, but complete the class,” Sheriff Lange says.

During the program, Lohman learned how computers are constructed, how to break passcodes, and how to acquire data.

The department was also given $18,000 worth of equipment from the Secret Service, which Lohman says really makes a difference.

“There’s no waiting time anymore for us. Before, you would submit it to the DPS lab and it could be six months before you ever get anything back. Right now, I could probably do it within a day or two,” Lohman says.

Having this new technology will help the department the most with combating human trafficking, in addition to blue collar and sex crimes.

Lohman says he’s excited to broaden the department and other local agencies’ knowledge of cyber crimes.

“I enjoy taking computers apart and taking their hard drives out and going through it and just seeing what we can find. If we can find the stuff that is pertaining to the crime that we need to take care of, then that’s a plus.”

As a part of completing the program, Lohman also works to assist the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Secret Service Task Force as they combat human trafficking.