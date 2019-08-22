New Texas laws taking effect September 1

CENTRAL TEXAS – The first of September is ten days away, and it marks the day when a flood of new Texas laws go into effect.

One of the new laws getting the most hype involves lemonade stands. House Bill 234 blocks cities and counties from creating ordinances to stop children from selling lemonade on private property or public parks.

Teenagers in Texas will no longer be able to buy tobacco. Senate Bill 21 raised the minimum age from 18 to 21 to buy any type of tobacco products in the state.

A new law dubbed the “Chick-Fil-A Bill” stops local governments from taking negative action against individuals or businesses based on membership, support or donations to religious groups.

The “Save Chick-Fil-A” movement came after the San Antonio City Council approved a food contract for its airport on the condition that Chick-Fil-A be excluded.

On the first, you will be able to buy beer at a craft brewery and then leave with it.

House Bill 1545 also extends the operations of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and reduces regulations on the beer and wine industry.

September will also bring in a group of new gun bills. One bill strikes a provision in current law that says handguns are not allowed in churches, synagogues, or other places of worship. The bill’s author says the deadly shooting at Sutherland Springs in 2017 inspired the bill.

Another bill will also lift the state ban on carrying brass knuckles or other self defense items in public.