New website helps locals navigate traffic

WACO, Texas – If you live in Waco, you’re probably no stranger to the construction on Interstate 35.

While you can’t completely avoid the traffic, there is a way to know exactly what’s happening on the interstate from the comfort of your own home.

A website called Waco4bmap.org can help you navigate the construction on I-35 for the next few years.

The construction has been ongoing for a few months. It’s closed roadways and caused traffic. While these obstructions on the interstate have become regular things, there are ways around them.

“We want to provide the traveling public as much information as possible about our ongoing project so they can make good, safe, and reasonable decisions about how they want to travel,” says Ken Roberts, Texas Department of Transportation Waco Public Information Officer.

The Texas Department of Transportation created the website two months ago to bring as much traffic information to the public as possible.

“We have real time traffic maps. We have the ability to send text messages and e-mail messages. They can even get the weather report off of that particular site,” Roberts says.

The website also tells you how long of delay you should expect, what alternate routes you can take, and you can even see what’s happening on certain parts of the highway in real time.

“As much as anything else, we also have those live cameras that will allow you to see whats taking place on the roadway. And if there is some issue you will be able to see that and make the decision on how you want to avoid it,” Roberts says.

But what happens to the website when the construction is done?

“We may very well keep it up. Particularly from the standpoint of cameras. The traveling public can see through here. We may expand on what we have to increase the capability for us to provide to the traveling public. Safety is our number one priority,” Roberts says.

You can find a link to the website here.