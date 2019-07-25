New Whooping Cough cases reported in McLennan County







WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District now says there are eight cases of whooping cough in the area. According to the health district, there is no single source connecting these cases.

The district first reported three cases back on July 10th.

Whooping cough, also known as Pertussis, is an infection which affects the airways. It can easily spread from person to person by coughing or sneezing.

Pertussis can cause a severe cough which lasts for weeks or months, sometimes leading to coughing fits and/or vomiting.

Anyone can get pertussis, but it can be very dangerous for babies and people with weakened immune systems. Family members with pertussis, especially siblings and parents, can spread pertussis to babies.

Vaccination is the best protection against Pertussis. The vaccine is available for children and adults.

You can visit the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s website for more information and Immunization Clinic hours at www.wacomclennanphd.org.

Source: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District





