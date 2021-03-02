No. 3 Baylor Outlasts No. 6 WVU in Overtime 94-89 to Claim 1st Conference Title Since 1950

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) is defended by West Virginia forwards Gabe Osabuohien (3) and Jalen Bridges (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN — The Baylor Men’s basketball team outlasted West Virginia 94-89 in overtime on Tuesday afternoon at WVU Coliseum earning them their first conference title since 1950.

The Bears raced out to a 12-2 lead before WVU battled their way back in cutting a double-digit lead down to just one, as the Bears took a 4-point lead into the locker room at the half.

The Mountaineers would storm back in the second half and build a seven point lead only to see Baylor battle down the stretch with some clutch baskets by Jared Butler who finished with 25 points on the night.

In addition to Butler, Matthew Mayer scored in double figures with 18 and Macio Teague had 11.

The Bears will be back in action on Thursday when they host (17) Oklahoma State at the Ferrell Center. Tip off is set for 6:00pm