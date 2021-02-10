No. 7 Lady Bears win 7th Straight in 82-50 Rout over Lady Raiders

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) fights for a rebound with Iowa State guard Ashley Joens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

LUBBOCK — The 7th-ranked Baylor Lady Bears jumped all over Texas Tech on Wednesday night in Lubbock and never looked back winning 82-50 at United Supermarkets Arena.

On a night where ten Lady Bears found their way into the scoring column it was NaLyssa Smith who led the way with 28 points to go along with 13 rebounds.

Senior Didi Richards went down midway through the 3rd quarter but after the game head Coach Kim Mulkey said she was experiencing concussion-like symptoms but returned to the bench by the end of the game.

Baylor will face Texas on Sunday at 4pm at the Ferrell Center.