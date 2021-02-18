‘Nobody seems to care’: Fort Hood family of seven displaced after flooding

FORT HOOD, Texas – A Fort Hood family says they have been shut out and left to find their own place to stay after their home flooded on the post.

Since the icy conditions took over Central Texas, Timothy and Cassandra Ravenell volunteered at their church caring for those without shelter – bearing the brunt of the storm.

“Then all of a sudden, disaster hits our home and we can’t get the assistance needed,” Timothy says.

Things began to go downhill when the home where they and their five children live was flooded after pipes burst inside, and that was just the start of the damages.

“The ceiling and laundry room was caved in, and the light fixture in the hallway is hanging out with all of the electric chords and everything, so our kids can’t stay there,” Cassandra tells FOX44.

The couple called housing authorities on post for assistance so they could shut their own water off.

“How can we turn the water off in the house? Just tell us how to do it,” they recalled asking maintenance workers.

After about six or seven hours, “Of course they called like 8:00 at night, like this is how you cut it off. By then everything’s flooded. From the front door to the living room,” Cassandra said.

They say after more hours of what the couple calls “spotty communication,” they get a response – one they didn’t particularly like or expect.

“We’re handling every emergency according to its priority. You don’t think a house flooding is a priority? That doesn’t make sense at all,” Timothy said.

They say after authorities guaranteed them family lodging, Fort Hood never made good on this promise – leaving them to figure things out on their own.

“If we didn’t have the support group that we currently have, there’s no telling where we’d go,” they said.

FOX44, prior to the evening broadcast, reached out to Fort Hood and was contacted by Lend Lease U.S. Public Partnerships – who said they were looking through their records to address the Ravenell’s complaint.

Up until this point, Lend Lease U.S. Public Partnerships did not offer any comment regarding the issue.