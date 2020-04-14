Nolanville restaurant gutted by early morning fire

NOLANVILLE, Texas – The Nolanville Police Department alerted firefighters early Monday morning when they saw smoke coming from the Taqueria Jalisco Restaurant on North 10th Street.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they forced entry through the back door to find the fire coming from the kitchen.

After battling the fire for nearly two and half hours, it was finally put out – leaving the restaurant gutted to the point where it was almost unrecognizable.

The Stop and Save convenience store next door was saved, but suffered some damage as well.

“They should be back open for business here after a while, but the Hispanic restaurant is not going to be open anymore,” says Nicholas Rudl, of Central Bell County Fire and Rescue.

The owner of the restaurant tells us since stay-at-home orders were issued due to COVID-19, their performance tanked – with sales dropping by 50 percent.

Though no injuries were reported, this fire hurts workers at the restaurant even more than the recent drop in sales. Now they are looking for answers to find out just what could have happened.