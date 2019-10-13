North and Southbound lanes on I35 shut down

MCLENNAN COUNTY – The Waco Police Department says all North and Southbound lanes of I-35 were shut down Saturday evening.

The department says due to an incident on interstate 35 all southbound lanes of traffic at Highway 6 have been stopped. Any traffic leaving Baylor Stadium should avoid attempting to drive southbound on I 35. 

Take alternate routes.

Avoid the area and expect delays. Again no traffic is being allowed to pass under Highway 6 overpass at 35.

