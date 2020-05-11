Nursing Home Lockdown Separates Mom and Daughter On Mother’s Day

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas. Every Mother’s Day, Judy Meek looks forward to taking her mom out for a drive.

“She likes to see how much [Waco] has changed,” says Meek.

But this year, that’s not going to happen.

Judy’s mom, 98-year-old, Anna Meek lives at the Ascension Providence nursing home. Back in March, nearly 2 months ago, Judy received an unexpected call from the facility informing her it was going to be locked down due to COVID-19.

“So, I didn’t get that last visit knowing that was going to happen,” said Judy.

Since then, the two are only able to communicate through the phone and Facetime.

“It’s been a real culture shock, its been difficult. It’s so out of the norm for us. I used to being here five or six days a week,” she added.

Recently, with the help of staff, the mother-daughter duo were able to communicate through a glass window in nursing home.

Judy and her Mom, Anna

“When I first saw her I was really excited because I knew she was okay. I could see her, she could see me and that’s probably the biggest smile I’ve seen on her face in a long time,” she said.

In the coming weeks, Judy hopes to see her mom in person and plans to drive her around town.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44