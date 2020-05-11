Nursing Home Lockdown Separates Mom and Daughter On Mother’s Day

WACO, Texas. Every Mother’s Day, Judy Meek looks forward to taking her mom out for a drive.

“She likes to see how much [Waco] has changed,” says Meek.

But this year, that’s not going to happen.

Judy’s mom, 98-year-old, Anna Meek lives at the Ascension Providence nursing home. Back in March, nearly 2 months ago, Judy received an unexpected call from the facility informing her it was going to be locked down due to COVID-19.

“So, I didn’t get that last visit knowing that was going to happen,” said Judy.

Since then, the two are only able to communicate through the phone and Facetime.

“It’s been a real culture shock, its been difficult. It’s so out of the norm for us. I used to being here five or six days a week,” she added.

Recently, with the help of staff, the mother-daughter duo were able to communicate through a glass window in nursing home.

Judy and her Mom, Anna

“When I first saw her I was really excited because I knew she was okay. I could see her, she could see me and that’s probably the biggest smile I’ve seen on her face in a long time,” she said.

In the coming weeks, Judy hopes to see her mom in person and plans to drive her around town.



