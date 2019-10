In 2017 – 136 women lost their lives due to domestic violence.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men are a victim of domestic violence in their lifetime.

October is dedicated to those victims of domestic violence, and working to educate the community about domestic violence.

If you are in need of shelter from domestic violence here is a list of places that are ready to help:

Family Abuse Center of Waco

Waco Womens Shelter

Compassion Waco

Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter- Temple

Families in Crisis Inc. Texvet-Killen

Texas Domestic Violence