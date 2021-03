Hazmat crews went to Fairfield Elementary School this morning to investigate a strange odor that has invaded several parts of the campus.

The school district stated in a Facebook post that students have been moved to the gymnasium, cafeteria, and playground areas. They expected to stay there the rest of the day.

Parents are being told that they may pick up their children if they would like, but it is not a requirement at this time.

Right now, there is no word on the source of the odor.