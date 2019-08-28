Office of Emergency Management Hosts Functional Exercise

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management held a functional exercise on Wednesday morning.

The purpose of this exercise is to see how prepared the EOC would be for a worst-case scenario. This exercise centered on a large tornado tearing through Waco.

First responders were up bright and early to test how capable they are at responding to a severe weather event.

“This is kind of thing where we test our capabilities. We bring in different city departments, as well as our outside partners,” says Elizabeth Thomas, Interim Emergency Management Coordinator.

So what kind of severe weather event did they test?

“So we’re actually doing a tornado scenario. So, it’s going to go through Waco, and it’s also going to hit Cameron Park Zoo,” Thomas says.

The exercise is supposed to test how well first responders communicate with each other in case the unthinkable does happen.

“I think we’re prepared as best as we can be. A lot of it is every disaster requires a few things. Everyone needs to communicate well together, work well together, and everyone needs to be on the same page. They need to understand their roles and responsibilities. It doesn’t necessarily matter if it’s a tornado or a flood – we’re still going to have the same group of people working together, and that’s what matters. That’s why we train to do these types of exercises,” Thomas says.

So what would the EOC do if a tornado did hit Waco?

“We would obviously set off our outdoor warning sirens to let people take shelter and go inside. Have your weather radios to listen for updates, just in case. We would be down here in the EOC already monitoring, and then once the tornado hit, if the damage is big enough, then we’re going to be calling in more departments,” Thomas says.