Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Lacy Lakeview

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving a Lacy Lakeview police officer.

The shooting took place around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, at the Northgate Apartments.

A neighbor spoke to FOX44 News reporter Jessica Rivera about the incident. She says she called police around 9 a.m. because a man was running around with an ax. She says the man hit several cars with the ax, shattering at least one window. He’s also accused of hitting one other person with the ax, but it did not resort in a serious injury.

The neighbor says officers arrived around 9:20 a.m. and told the man to drop the ax at least ten times. She says it appears the man started moving toward the officers, and that is one he was shot once.

The suspect ran off, according to the neighbor, but did not get far before collapsing on the ground. An ambulance took the man to the hospital.

Investigators say they are not releasing the condition of the victim or giving out the name of the officer involved.

FOX44 News will have a full wrap up of the investigation tonight on FOX44 News at 9.