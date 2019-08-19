WATCH: Officer’s leg crushed trying to stop robbery, citizens help catch suspect

WACO, Texas – An off-duty TSTC police officer was injured as he was dragged by a robbery suspect trying to escape on Sunday afternoon.

The officer’s leg was crushed as the suspect crashed into five cars in the parking lot at Waco’s Richland Mall.

Andre Duane Boyd was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Resisting Arrest.

It all started about 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, when police got multiple calls about an officer trying to detain a shoplifter at the Dillard’s store – with callers reporting the shoplifter was fighting with the officer.

“He could’ve killed all of us,” says Brandie Bloom, who witnessed it all happen.

Roy Luna is a Dillard’s security worker and a retired Waco Police officer. He saw a man suspected of trying to steal clothes.

Bloom was there doing back-to-school shopping for her kids at the time, and she caught it all on camera.

“He had a whole bunch of clothes in his hand, and the officer was trying to tell him to stop while he was walking out the door, “Sir, stop! Please stop! Get back here, sir!,” Bloom says.

While Luna attemped to stop him, police say Andre Boyd put his truck in reverse.

“That’s when he just started ramming. He backed up and smushed him right there when he was trying to back up. He hit the car over there,” Bloom says.

Slamming against multiple vehicles, dragging Luna. This is when several citizens stepped in, including Bloom.

“I didn’t have time to be scared. I just had to act,” Bloom says.

When the truck was finally put in park, other citizens blocked the doors to keep Boyd from fleeing the scene until first responders arrived.

“When the other cop arrested the him, he just leaned against the car and was like, ‘I can’t move.’ And they put him in the ambulance,” Bloom says.

We asked Bloom why she felt the need to intervene on the officer’s behalf.

“I thought of him. Like he’s somebody’s dad. He’s somebody’s grandpa. That could’ve been my grandpa, my dad. And I would want somebody to help him,” Bloom says.

It was determined over $750 in merchandise had been taken from the store.

Both Officer Luna and the suspect were taken to a local hospital, with Boyd being released after being checked out and taken to jail.

Officer Luna received what was described as significant injuries to his left leg.

You can view phone video of the event below.