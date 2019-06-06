Oh Deer! How a burglary call turned into a strange police rodeo

Lufkin police released amazing video Thursday morning of a group of brave officers on the job.

The officers went to a house off of FM 58 after getting a call that someone broke in around 6am. The homeowner heard a window break and rushed into a closet to hide.

The officers surrounded the house and yelled for the intruder to come out. When no one responded, the officers entered the house with guns drawn, planning to take the crook into custody.

Instead, they found a frightened deer racing around inside, looking for a way to escape. Watch the video above to see how the officers worked together to get the doe back outside.

Some officers received minor cuts from the broken window glass.