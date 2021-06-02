Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom reopening, hiring 100 new team members

WACO, Texas – The owners of Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom are preparing to reopen their doors after being closed for 15 months – partly because of COVID- 19.

“We are so excited. Everybody that we have talked to can not wait to get back in here. June 14th, it’s going to be a big day!,” General Manger Rachel Rosenwinge said.

A big day filled with vendors, games, and the community they miss.

After being closed for 15 months due to the pandemic, they have made renovations and will reopen better than when they left.

“It’s nice to see new ownership come into Old Chicago and do the right thing, and really spend its time and effort to help us as employees and our community,” Manager Jake Fadden said.

With a big grand opening on the way, they are looking to fill 100 team member spots – cooks, servers, hosts and bartenders. They say people would want to work at Old Chicago because of the family atmosphere.

“Everyone does their part. This place runs like a well-oiled machine,” Fadden said. “I enjoy being at work, and there are a lot of other employees that love being at work, also.”

The new employees and upgrades to the building aren’t the only things new. They have also made changes to the menu.

“We got a new Insanity Pizza that we are going to be featuring,” Rosenwinge said. “We are just trying to broaden the horizon, and make a bigger and better brand for us.”

There is also a focus on the variety of beers locally and around the world.

“110 different beers. That’s what really draws people here. You can try a beer from anywhere around the world, but we are also are focusing on our Texas beers here, too,” Rosenwinge said.

Their grand opening is not just for them. They will also be donating some of their proceeds to the Humane Society.

“We are super-excited to open up Old Chicago and support the local breweries and the people of Waco,” Bar Manager Derek Ballard said.