CENTRAL TEXAS- The omicron variant has arrived in Bell and McLennan county. Dr. Marc Elieson the medical director for internal medicine at Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest shares with Fox 44 news what they have discovered about the new variant.

“What we are seeing, though, is that in most cases, people are having milder symptoms and fewer hospitalizations in comparison to other variants like Delta,” says Dr. Marc Elieson.

Dr. Elieson shares with the difference between the two variants.

“What we’re seeing that may be a little bit different, though, is that the more severe symptoms are generally the shortness of breath and the pneumonia and the difficulty breathing that the people in the hospital. That might be a little bit milder than what we’re seeing with the Delta variant,” says Dr. Elieson.

Health officials are saying as a virus mutates, it becomes more contagious but less powerful.

“So you would see an increase in cases every four to five days. What we’re seeing is an increase in cases in other areas in one to two days, so it spreads very efficiently,” says Waco McLennan county public health district spokesperson, Kelly Craine.

To help slow the curve, McLennan county public health district held a vaccination clinic for the community Monday evening.

“We had Santa at the immunization clinic and a lot of parents brought their kids, their kids are out of school and they’re taking time off for Christmas, so they were able to bring their kids and get them vaccinated. We’ve had over 100 vaccinations today alone,” says Craine.

Even though there has been an increase demand for COVID vaccines, health officials have also noticed an increase of COVID fatigue.

“COVID fatigue is real for everybody, we want our lives to be back to normal, we want to be able to do things, not have to think about who’s protected. Should I wear a mask? What do I need to do?,” says Craine.

In response to that, Dr. Elieson, says, “Now is not the time to relax. We’re seeing what’s happening in new york and other large cities. We tend to like a little bit behind them. And so this holiday season, people are traveling and gathering. This is the time to really be cautious and smart about what you’re doing.”

For those who are interested in getting a COVID vaccine, you can schedule an appointment here, walk ins are welcomed.