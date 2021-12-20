The Waco McLennan County Public Health District says the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron Variant has been discovered in the county.

Public Information Officer Kelly Craine tells FOX44 News the report came in late Friday. The condition of the patient has not been released at this time.

The Bell County Public Health District says it also confirmed one case of the Omicron Variant on Friday.

Cases are surging in parts of the U.S., particularly the Northeast and Midwest, though it’s not always clear which variant is driving the upswing.

In New York City, where the mayor has said the new variant is already in “full force,” a spike is scuttling Broadway shows and spurring long lines at testing centers, but so far new hospitalizations and deaths are averaging well below their spring 2020 peak.

Wall Street is joining a worldwide slump for financial markets amid worries about how badly the omicron variant, inflation, and other forces will hit the economy.

The new variant is quickly spreading around the world. Nations across Europe are moving to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The Dutch government has gone the farthest, imposing a new nationwide lockdown starting Sunday. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until Jan. 14.

In what is surely to prove a major disappointment, the lockdown terms also rein in private holiday celebrations. Rutte says residents only will be permitted two visitors except for Christmas and New Year’s, when four will be allowed. Before the Dutch announcement, Ireland imposed an 8 p.m. pub curfew, and Paris canceled its New Year’s Eve fireworks.