One arrested in weekend Temple stabbing

Temple police report a Saturday night stabbing sent one woman to the hospital and led to the arrest of a man.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of High Pointe Drive at 9:16 p.m. Saturday for a domestic dispute.

Officers were told that a man and woman had been arguing and that the man had picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the woman in the side.

Medical personnel treated the woman at the scene then transported her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

A man at the scene, identified as 46-year-old Wendell Phillips Mackey, Jr was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail on a charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He remained in jail Tuesday with his bond set at $150,000.