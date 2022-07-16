WACO, Texas (F0x 44) — Waco Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash with one fatality.

Officers were called to 18th and Clay at 2:15 Saturday morning. Crash investigators learned a Dodge Charger was traveling southbound on 18th St. and hit a Chevrolet Silverado traveling east.

The impact spun the Chevrolet around, turning it over on its passenger side.

When officers arrived on the scene, they began medical aid to all involved parties.

The driver of the Chevrolet’s injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger that were in the Dodge suffered serious injuries. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition at this time.

Next of kin has been notified. No charges have been filed at this time.