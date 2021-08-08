One in critical condition after pedestrian involved crash

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Around 9:30 last night, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway where they found a man lying in the road.

From early investigation, police believe the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street and the driver failed to yield. It is also believed the driver failed to stop and give care and continued to travel eastbound.

Killeen Police are asking if anyone saw what happened, to please call Bell County Crime Stoppers.