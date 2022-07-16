TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — Temple Police are investigating a shooting that left one male injured.

Around 4:05 this morning, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of N Main St.

The caller stated that a man was shot and limped to a convenience store in the 600 block of N. Third St. looking for help.

When officers arrived at the crime scene, shell casings were found. And when officers arrived at the convenience store, they located the male victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

He was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information should contact the temple police department or the bell county crime stoppers.