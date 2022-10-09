KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are investigating an early morning crash that has killed one person.

Around 6:05 AM on Sunday, officers responded to the 5200 block of S. Fort Hood road in reference to a two vehicle crash.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a red Ford Fusion and a blue Hyundai Elantra with serious damage.

The driver of the Hyundai was trapped and had to be extricated by the Killeen Fire Department.

She was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition. The driver of the Ford, the sole occupant, was transported by ambulance also to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition. The passenger of the Hyundai was treated and released at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the red Ford was traveling South in the inside northbound lane of S. Fort Hood road when it struck a blue Hyundai that was traveling North in the inside northbound lane.

The driver of the Hyundai, 26-year-old Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.