One killed in single vehicle accident

PENELOPE, Texas- Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers report an accident that left one victim dead.

On Tuesday morning Troopers responded to a crash on FM 308 near CR 3214, south of Penelope/

A GMC pickup truck traveling northbound left the roadway and began driving off-road. The driver attempted to return to the roadway and lost control. After losing control, the vehicle left the roadway, overturned, and ejected the driver.

The driver, 29-year-old Justin Lemmer was pronounced dead on the scene.