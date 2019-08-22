One killed, one hurt in head on crash in Grimes County

The Department of Public Safety reports an attempt to pass in a no passing zone has resulted in one person being killed and another being injured Thursday morning.

DPS spokesman Jimmy Morgan said it happened on State Highway 105 in Grimes County near the Montgomery County line about 6:20 a.m.

The driver of a 1994 Toyota pickup was eastbound on Highway 105 when he pulled out and attempted to pass a dump truck in a no passing zone.

He collided head on with a 2015 Chevy pickup that was going west.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy pickup was transported to Conroe Regional Hospital.

The name of the victim was being withheld Thursday morning pending notification of next of kin.