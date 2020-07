WACO, Texas- A deadly shooting is being investigated by Waco PD.

Waco PD officers were sent to 2601 Sanger Ave in reference to a man down call shortly before 5:30 a.m. July 13th.

After arriving on scene, a 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound inside of an apartment.

The investigation into the events that unfolded are still ongoing.