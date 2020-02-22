One person dead in morning crash on I-35

WACO, TX – A 47 year old man is dead following an early morning crash on southbound I-35 near mile marker 325.

DPS says it happened around 5:40 Saturday morning.

They say a Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer crashed into the rear of a Honda passenger car that was disabled in the center lane, due to a previous crash.

After crashing into the Honda, the Peterbilt overturned.

The driver of the Honda, Arturo Gonzalez-Medina, 47, of Mount Calm was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Next of kin have been notified.

DPS wants to remind drivers, if you are in a collision and no one is hurt, don’t wait for the police before moving your vehicle. If you can drive the vehicle, the law requires you to move it out of the flow of traffic.

