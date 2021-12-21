One person was killed in a one vehicle rollover accident in Robinson Tuesday morning.

Robinson Police Chief Richard Andreucci said the female driver was the only occupant and was dead at the scene.

The accident occurred about 11:22 a.m. on I-35 Northbound near New Road, with the vehicle rolling over.

A witness said the van had been northbound in the main lanes when it struck the barrier and rolled over.

The vehicle was a white U-Haul full size Chevrolet van.

The victim was reported as being from out of state and her identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The accident remains under investigation.