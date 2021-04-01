One Year Later: Remembering Waco ISD Principal Phillip Perry

WACO, Texas – This week marks one year since COVID-19 claimed the life of a Central Texan.

G.W. Carver Middle School Principal Philip Perry lost his battle to COVID-19 – leaving Waco ISD staff and students devastated.

The man was described as someone with a gentle personality and caring approach to education, and touched the lives of hundreds of students throughout Central Texas.

“He was a man filled with joy. He was happy all the time. He had a gorgeous smile on his face all the time. He loved his work. He loved working with students. He loved working with parents. He loved working with the community,” said Dr. Karen Hassle, the Executive Director of School Leadership with Transformation Waco.

Dr. Hassle worked with with Principal Perry personally, and says she and her colleagues still feel his absence.

Even a year later, getting through some days is a struggle – but they rely on memories to get through those tougher days.

“We’ve got wonderful memories of Phillip. We’ve got wonderful memories of the work he did here in Waco, and we’ve tried to keep that at the forefront of our minds so that we could remember him and support the legacy he was building at Carver Middle School,” Hassle said.

FOX44 grew to learn about Principal Perry as an administrator, but he was also a referee, a mentor – and most importantly, a family man.

Students became like his family, too. Dr. Hassle is encouraging all of those who Perry poured his life into to reach for the stars in his honor using all they have learned from him to go and do well for themselves and others in the world.

“They can honor what he was teaching them and become successful in their own rights,” Hassle said.