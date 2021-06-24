Opening day for local firework businesses despite national shortage

WACO, Texas – The sky will be lit pretty soon, as businesses across Texas reopen Thursday in preparation for the Fourth of July.

Despite the national shortage, local business are still opening their doors.

“We actually have more fireworks in our store that we have ever carried this year, because I was anticipating a big push on fireworks this season,” Stars & Stripes Fireworks owner Dan FitzGerald said.

FitzGerald shares that unlike years in the past, this year he had to go through many distributors from all over the U.S just to get stocked up.

On the Fourth of July last year, FitzGerald says he was one of the few stores that actually had fireworks, he expects that demand to continue – especially because families are gathering again.

“This year, we’re encouraging as many people as possible to actually buy early due to the global fireworks shortage,” FitzGerald said.

FitzGerald says the containers coming from China are having a hard time staying in customs.

Distributors are having a problem moving the supplies from China to the U.S., but he expects this to be the best year they’ve had in over 20 years of business.

“I’ve made sure that we’ve got plenty of stock and inventory,” FitzGerald said. “We’ve got some other shifts that are going on in the fireworks industry that I think is going to drive demand for fireworks this year.”

Firework season will run from June 24th until July 4th, with sales ending at midnight each day.

Across town at American Fireworks, Super Store Coordinator Debra Cahill says day one has already brought big sales from customers.

“They are planning ahead, and they are stocking up,” Cahill said. “We are excited to say we are ready for that. We have a lot of merchandise on our shelves. We have more that will be added to our shelves.”

Both stores recommend customers purchasing their products early to get the best selection.

Cahill said another thing that is very important is checking the safety regulations for your county.

“If you have any questions, call. So that you do not purchase something that you can not utilize,” Cahill said. “We want to keep, again, safety number one!”

Fireworks regulations vary from county to county. Be sure to check with your local leader for the rules.