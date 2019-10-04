Operation Washout is a success

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department partnered with several other law enforcement agencies to arrest more than 100 people.

On Friday, police announced the results of a large fugitive gang operation in the Waco area called Operation Washout.

“Operation Washout resulted in the arrest of 119 individuals. 24 of those are confirmed associated gang members,” says Todd Snyder, the Regional Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety in the Central Texas Region.

For four and half days, law enforcement targeted fugitives and high threat criminals in McLennan County. The criminals arrested during Operation Washout face charges ranging anywhere from narcotics possession to capital murder.

Not only were over 100 criminals taken off the street, a large number of illegal firearms were also confiscated.

“What I want everyone to take away from this is that the Waco Police Department and their partners will not allow Waco and McLennan County to become a haven for fugitives from justice,” says Chief Ryan Hold, of the Waco Police Department.

One of the last arrests came from a chase of a car suspected stolen out of Waco Friday morning. The chase ended at I-35 and Brickyard Road.

“The intelligence gathering and coordination of leads to locating the arrests of this many subjects in such a short amount of time is beyond impressive,” Snyder says.