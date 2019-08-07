‘Orange Socks’ is finally identified

After almost 40 years of investigation, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman known as ‘Orange Socks.’

Sheriff Robert Chody says the woman is Deborah Jackson. Her body was found in a Georgetown-area ditch on Halloween 1979. Chody says she was 23-years-old from Abilene.

Two months ago, the WCSO Sheriff tweeted out sketches to re-ignite conversation and hopefully find anyone who might have any information on the victim who was found wearing only the “orange socks” her case would become known for.

While noted serial killer Henry Lee Lucas confessed to killing the woman and was convicted in 1984, he later recanted his confession before dying in prison in 2001.

Sheriff Chody says he hopes identifying Jackson will shed new light on the investigation and finally find out for sure what happened to her.