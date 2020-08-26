Organization Provides Free Mental Health Support For Anyone Affected By COVID-19

LIVE NOW /
WACO, Texas – Deaths and cases of COVID-19 are increasing steadily across the country – and for some, the grueling news is taking a toll.

In Central Texas, the Mental Health Administration is offering free counseling services. It is aimed at providing short term interventions with goals of:

  • Helping Disaster survivors understand their current situation
  • Reduce stress and emotional support
  • Promote the use of development of coping strategies
  • Assisting survivors in reviewing their recovery options.

People can call (866)-576-1101 to get help.

“When we receive a call, what we do then, we will generally respond within a couple of hours to 24 hours, then we will meet anybody where they are on a virtual basis,” said Program Manager Vince Erickson.

From there, specialists will be able to direct callers to services in their communities.

The program began in March, and is funded through FEMA and the Substance Abuse And Mental Health Services. It serves six counties – including McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone.

Since the program began in March, administrators have received at least 2,000 calls. It is unknown how long it is expected to last.

