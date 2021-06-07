Organizations come together through ‘Save our Children’ initiative

WACO, Texas – McLennan County and Waco city leaders are using their influence to help youth stay on the right track with the “Save our Children” initiative.

“I think this is what the children of Waco need,” Waco ISD Trustee Jeremy Davis said. “I think if we can get these organizations what they need to be successful, it will impact us all.”

Davis is also the founder of Mentor Waco, which provides guidance for youth. He says “Save our Children” is a way for existing organizations to come together to provide more resources to positively impact children.

The initiative is a collaboration of city and county officials, and also clergy and non-profit organizations.

“These individual organizations have already made a great impact on our youth,” Davis said. “I feel like when they get the funding and the resources that they need, they will be able to cast a wider net.”

McLennan County Precinct Two Commissioner Patricia Miller says they are in the discussion phase now to formalize a plan for the future, and they are open to more 501(c)(3) organizations and clergy members joining them.

“Save our Children’s vision is to give them those outside resources to make them stronger organizations,” Miller said.

Miller says with so much gun and gang viiolence, she wants to stop negative behavior before it gets out of control.

The benefit of the organizations coming together is the variety of ages they can impact together – from toddler to teenagers.

“I wanted to tap into existing organizations and find out how we can make them more available and more impactful to these young people, and give them a positive social interaction,” Miller said.

The additional elected official partners of the Save our Children initiative include – Waco ISD Trustee Keith Guillory, Waco Council Woman Andrea Barefield, City of Bellmead Mayor Pro Tem Travis Gibson and A. Niecey Payne, of Lacy Lakeview City Council.

The organizations that are part of the initial phase include – The New Black Collective, Mentor Waco, Vision for Youth, Parents against Crime coalition, LIT Waco, Divine Sports and Mentorship and Blaccent.

“I just think moving forward, all of us will continue the work we do, and just try to include more people in it,” Davis said.

To learn how your 501(c)(3) organization can join, you are encouraged to reach out to one of the elected officials.