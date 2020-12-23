Organizations Join To Give Free Meals To Military Families

Food Care Center gives food to military families ( Dec 22nd 2020)

KILLEEN, Texas. It was a busy Tuesday morning at Killeen’s Food Care Center as servicemembers drove in to its parking lot to receive free meals.

Some say it’s needed to keep them afloat.

“You know how military pay is, my wife working very minimal right now, it just keeps food on the table,” said Soldier Tyler Garza.

Companies such as HEB, Tyson Foods and The Food Care Center collaborated to provide 450 soldiers with boxes and bags filled with fruits, vegetables, chicken and pastries.

“It means the world to me, it means the world to my soldiers, it means the world to all of us really. My husband is excited, he’s waiting for me at the house now,” said Mariana Benítez, a soldier.

According to the Military Family Advisory Network, 1 in 6 military families in the Fort Hood area are facing food insecurity. In a press release, the organization said this ratio was the highest among the nation’s military families.

“Our military families should never go hungry, not just the holiday season but all year round,” said Raymond Cockrell of the Food Care Center.

Starting January, The Food Care Center will reopen to offer more free meals to the public.