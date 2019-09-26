Organized Crime Unit breaks up meth net

A 40-year-old Belton man has been arrested as the Bell County Organized Crime Unit went after what was described as the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Bell County area.

Bond was set at $75,000 for Gordon Emery Verge who was picked up as the organized crime unit and Bell County Sheriff’s Department tactical unit executed an evidentiary search warrant at a home in the 4300 block of Mulberry Drive in a rural part of Bell County.

A firearm was recovered along with a quantity of methamphetamine.