Temple Police are investigating an overnight crash that killed one person.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop.

Officers say the driver was traveling eastbound on the turnaround when the vehicle left the roadway, flipped, and caught on fire.

Right now there is no word on what caused the car to leave the roadway or flip.

The driver’s identity has not been released because next of kin has not been identified.