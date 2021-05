Temple firefighters want to know how an overnight fire started Friday.

At 11:40 p.m. Temple Fire & Rescue firefighters went on a structure fire call on South 9th Street.

They found smoke and flames erupting from several windows. Firefighters quickly doused the flames before the fire could spread.

Temple Fire & Rescue

Thankfully, firefighters say no one was inside the house. There were no injuries reported

A damage estimate is in the works.