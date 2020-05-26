Overnight reservations required for Summer trips to Texas State Parks

AUSTIN, Texas- Starting May 27, visitors will be able to make camping reservations at parks with arrival dates between June 1 and Sept. 7.

All guests, including annual pass holders, need to pre-purchase day passes and overnight reservations in advance through the Texas State Parks Reservation System.

Reservations can be made online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900.

Callers should expect longer than normal wait times when trying to make reservations.

Visitors are encouraged to use the online system to help reduce the volume of calls to the customer service center.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and it is recommended visitors wear face coverings and sanitizer.

Find tips and recommendations for what to bring on a trail to stay safe in the Texas sun on the heat safety page on TPWD website.

Texas State Parks will continue to operate at a limited capacity.

Operational changes still in effect at parks include the suspension of all transactions at parks, equipment rentals and in-person interpretive programs.

All headquarters, visitor centers and nature centers will also remain closed for now.

Park visitors should check the TPWD website and Texas State Parks Alert Map regularly for the latest information.