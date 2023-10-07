Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating an overnight shooting that injured one person. It happened around 12:49 a.m. near the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Jasper Road.

A person told officers that someone had shot a man. When officers found the victim, the man said he was on his motorcycle, waiting for the light to turn green, when a car pulled up next to him.

The victim said someone inside the car shot him and then the car drove off. There is not much of a description of the car, other than dark.

Killeen EMS took the man to Baylor Scott & White in Temple for treatment. Police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.