KILLEEN, Texas - A special Freedom Walk was hosted at Killeen High School on Wednesday. It honored the men and women who died 18 years ago on September 11, 2001.

"We have to remember that on 9/11, some horrible, horrific things happened to our nation. And it wasn't about just one group of people, it was about all people. Our society was attacked," says Reese Davis, Killeen Police Department Commander.