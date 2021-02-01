Painted Bowl Auction to raise money for Lampasas organization

LAMPASAS, Texas – The Cherry on Top Ice Cream Shop in Lampasas is teaming up with Our Father’s Table to raise funds for the organization.

They are inviting the community to paint a bowl and donate it to a virtual auction.

100 percent of proceeds raised will benefit Our Father’s Table, and the person painting the bowl that raises the highest amount will win a $20 gift card to the Cherry on Top.

The cost to paint a bowl is $20, and the auction needs at least 20 bowls for the event.

Our Father’s Table provides hot meals to all who are hungry in the Lampasas community. The Ice Cream Shop is open everyday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.