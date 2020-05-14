Pandemic Causes Summer Camp Cancellations

WACO, Texas – For the past 27 years, Linda Haskett has been teaching performing arts at the Waco Children’s Performing Arts Center.

“It’s a wonderful thing. I’m a very lucky lady to get to do that,” Haskett said.

During the summer, the center accepts nearly a hundred kids to its camp to teach audition, set design and vocal techniques.

However, for the first time, the future of the camp is in jeopardy.

“To me, it’s very sad. The kids call me. The parents call me. Most of my kids come back every year. It’s what they plan for,” said Haskett.

Back in February, Haskett says she noticed many events were being canceled, but she stayed optimistic as she hired staff and arranged performance licenses.

The theater is not the only place affected by the pandemic. Earlier this week, the City of Waco canceled all of it summer day programs including:

Camps at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey, and South Waco Community Centers

Camp Cameron

Team Waco Youth Summer Track Program

“The public safety factor of keeping our participants safe and the level of uncertainty of where the pandemic will be really came down to us making that decision,” said Jonathan Cook, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Waco.

Haskett says she’s emotional that there’s a possibility there will be no camp this summer.

The City of Waco says they plan to put virtual games on its website for kids to take part in.