Pandemic Causes Summer Camp Cancellations

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – For the past 27 years, Linda Haskett has been teaching performing arts at the Waco Children’s Performing Arts Center.

“It’s a wonderful thing. I’m a very lucky lady to get to do that,” Haskett said.

During the summer, the center accepts nearly a hundred kids to its camp to teach audition, set design and vocal techniques.

However, for the first time, the future of the camp is in jeopardy.

“To me, it’s very sad. The kids call me. The parents call me. Most of my kids come back every year. It’s what they plan for,” said Haskett.

Back in February, Haskett says she noticed many events were being canceled, but she stayed optimistic as she hired staff and arranged performance licenses.

The theater is not the only place affected by the pandemic. Earlier this week, the City of Waco canceled all of it summer day programs including:

  • Camps at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey, and South Waco Community Centers
  • Camp Cameron
  • Team Waco Youth Summer Track Program

“The public safety factor of keeping our participants safe and the level of uncertainty of where the pandemic will be really came down to us making that decision,” said Jonathan Cook, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Waco.

Haskett says she’s emotional that there’s a possibility there will be no camp this summer.

The City of Waco says they plan to put virtual games on its website for kids to take part in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44