Papa Murphy’s joins effort to help Ice Storm Survivors

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Papa Murphy’s Take ”n’ Bake is joining Matthew McConaughey’s effort to help Texans in need after the winter storm.

The pizza chain will donate all net proceeds from purchases of its $10 HeartBaker pizzas to the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation Texas Relief Fund for the rest of March.

“Papa Murphy’s Franchise Owners in Texas came together because we wanted to help those in our local communities who still need basic necessities,” said franchisee Jeremy Lovelace of the Tom Lovelace Group, owner of 34 locations in Texas, who led the efforts to partner with just keep livin Foundation’s Texas Relief Fund. “It is the citizens of Texas who support us and our pizza businesses, so it was natural that we feel moved to support them in their time of need, and it’s awesome that our HeartBaker Pizzas visually express how we feel too.”

The Texas non-profit organization run by McConaughey and his wife and is supporting support the critical short-term, mid-term and long-term needs resulting from the devastation caused by Winter Storm Uri.

On Sunday, Just Keep Livin’ is streaming a benefit concert on YouTube to raise money for the cause.

You can get more information about the concert here.