Parent arrested at KISD football game

A parent accused of being ” disruptive” at a high school football game ended up spending the night in the Bell County Jail.

A KISD spokesperson said it happened at Leo Buckley Stadium during the Thursday night game between Ellison High School and Harker Heights High School.

KISD police said they had warned the 35-year-old woman several times to calm down before ” they had to take further measures.”

When officers attempted to take her into custody to remove her from the stadium the report said she began to fight and resist the officers.

She was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of disruptive activities at a public school and resisting arrest.

She remained in jail Friday afternoon with total bond set at $8,000.