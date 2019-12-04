Parents of man killed by Temple PD Officer, looking for answers

TEMPLE, Texas – Around 8:15 last night, police received reports of an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of H. K. Dodgen Loop and Little River Road in Temple.

It wasn’t until around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon that the police department reported an officer shot and killed 28-year-old Micheal Dean.

His friends and family called him “Mike”, and he left behind three daughters.

His parents and loved-ones have far more questions than they have answers.

“We’re just as confused as we were before they knocked on our door,” said Christine Dean, Michael’s mother.

It was around 1:30 AM when police notified Dean’s parents that he’d been killed. So far that and the time it happened is about all they know.

About five hours before that visit, Michael’s mother says she had a feeling something wasn’t quite right.

“He just popped into my thoughts and I saw a vision of him and I saw a vision of the police. I didn’t want to say anything because I didn’t speak something into fruition and when the police knocked on the door, I told him something really bad has happened,” said Christine Dean.

They have asked several questions that remain unanswered and they are hoping soon, they can get them so somehow they can make some sense of it all.

“I know the police officers have to do their job but we need closure too and somebody needs to step up and let us know exactly what happened. Why is he not here?” asked Moses Dean, the Michael’s father.

Family members say they question what made Michael a threat to an officer with almost a decade of experience with Temple PD.

“They said he clearly did not have a weapon. So I’m wondering what a 5’1″ young man could possibly pose as a threat to a officer with a gun. And if he felt threatened why’d did he need to use lethal force and not a taser or something,” Charlene Dean asked.

Though it feels like a nigtmare that won’t end, the Dean’s and the rest of their family are praying for justice, for answers, for closure.

“We won’t stop until we get the information we need. We’re not that family that’s just going to accept it,” they said.