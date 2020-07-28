Parents React After Gov. Abbott Waives STAAR Testing for Some

CENTRAL TEXAS – Central Texas parents are angry after Governor Greg Abbott waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR testing requirements, for some students.

On Monday, the Governor announced the requirement will be waived for students entering fifth and eighth grade this academic school year (2020-2021).

“I mean, I don’t understand why he can’t waive it for everybody – not just the fifth and the eighth grade. If you’re going to waive it for everybody, why not just waive it for everybody who has to take it?,” says Michelle Corbin, a Killeen ISD parent of three.

The waiver means students in both grades will still have to take the test – however, they will be promoted regardless of their score. The STAAR Test is usually administered multiple times a year, but the governor stated it will only be given once in May for grades 3 – 8.

Parents say the test should be canceled altogether, because it causes stress and anxiety.

“You know, seeing my daughter happy with going to school, and when the STAAR Test is brought up, she tends to get nervous and shaky and she shuts down when it’s mentioned,” says Heather Gray, a parent.

Corbin said she has the ultimate solution.

“Just have them do their end of the year exam and be done with it. See how much they’ve learned throughout the year and be done with it. And go from there,” she added.

On Twitter, Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon also agreed the test should be canceled. Kincannon stated the standardized test is “outdated” and went on to say, “It’s absurd to hold on to the state’s convoluted accountability system during these times.”