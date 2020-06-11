Parents Struggle To Speak To Kids About Racism

WACO, Texas – Since the horrific death of George Floyd, protests, race and police brutality have been on the tip of everyone’s tongue.

“I hate seeing black people dying by the hands of the law,” says Parent Reggie Call.

Call and Terrinique Wormley are parents to three children – two of them are boys.

“Just thinking about my sons getting hurt by the police, or anyone for the color of their skin, worries me,” says Wormley.

The couple says speaking to their kids about these issues have been difficult.

“It’s hard to talk to them about it, because you really don’t know what to say to them,” Wormley continued.

Across the country, many parents are also struggling to bring up the topic.

To help, CNN partnered with Sesame Street to have an hour-long episode where Elmo learned about discrimination and racism.

Family Therapist Gary Wardlaw says parents should begin the conversation as soon as possible.

“If we don’t teach our kids about racism, the world will teach them its okay to discriminate against people based on the colors of their skin,” says Wardlaw.

The Sesame Street town hall on racism can be viewed HERE.