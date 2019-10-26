Parts of Belton under Boil Order

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a boil water notice Saturday morning for part of Belton.

It effects people who live near Interstate 35 and East 6th Avenue.

The reason for the boil water notice is a water main broke in the 1300 block of East 6th Ave. on Friday.

The TCEQ says people should boil water and let it cool before using it if they live within the area marked below.

Boil Water Notice area of Belton

The boil order does not apply to the Pizza Hut, Whataburger, or Schlotsky’s in the area.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. That means bringing the water to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes.

No word yet on when the boil notice will be lifted, but city workers are repairing the water main break.